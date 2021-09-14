Atlanta Pride 50th anniversary mural unveiling

The project was headed by the Atlanta Pride Committee and the Consulate General of Canada.

ATLANTA — What started as a blank brick will soon become an LGBTQ2+ expression for the city to see. In honor of 50 years of Atlanta Pride, a mural will be unveiled Sunday, Sept. 19 at Dad’s Garage Theatre on Ezzard St. in Atlanta.

The artist of the mural said it’s a message that shows intentional and visible support of the LGBTQ2+ community. And that carries a ton of importance.

Artists across the city were asked to enter their submission and share a story of the history of Pride Atlanta. Avery Harden, also known as Earth Mama, was the artist with the winning design.

“It’s my story, a story I chose to openly share with the world," Harden said.

“We are proud to help commemorate 50 years of Pride in Atlanta. Canada also happens to be marking 50 years of LGBTQ2+ rights activism this year," Ambassador Louise Blais, Acting Consul General of Canada to the U.S. Southeast said this about the uplifting project.