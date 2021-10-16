11Alive Special: Atlanta celebrates Pride, LGBTQ community

A part of 11Alive’s Voices for Equality series, this special is dedicated to metro Atlanta’s LGBTQ+ community as they celebrate Pride this October.

ATLANTA — This 11Alive’s Voices for Equality special is dedicated to metro Atlanta’s LGBTQ+ community. While most of the country celebrates Pride month in June, A-Town commemorates its festival in October.

Importance of Pride

11Alive’s Andy Pierrotti explains why Pride remains so important to the community and the importance of representation. Hear from Malik Brown, the city of Atlanta’s Director of LGBTQ Affairs, and Amber Brown, Vice President of Black Gay Pride.

Atlanta's LGTBQ community

More than 12 percent of Atlanta residents are part of the LGBTQ community. Learn more about a unique city commission dedicated to helping those constituents navigate their unique needs and challenges.

LGTBQ youth & homelessness

11Alive’s Madison Carter digs into an issue impacting LGBTQ+ youth – homelessness. Learn how many live in Atlanta without a secure place to sleep and one organization trying to get them back on their feet.

A mother's love

11Alive’s Hope Ford introduces us to a mother trying to help parents navigate new identities and spaces, with love and a lot of laughter.

Atlanta Pride mural

Art is another way the LGBTQ community celebrates pride. Natisha Lance introduces us to a new mural that shares the history of Pride in Atlanta.

Inside Atlanta's Drag scene

Atlanta’s drag scene is iconic. 11Alive’s Savannah Levins introduces us to two queens from the city who made it big on the hit reality show, RuPaul’s Drag Race. Levins also take us behind the scene and shares the entertainment’s long history in Atlanta.

Coming out on TV news

11Alive’s Andy Pierrotti shares the first time he came out as a gay man working in television news and the unexpected impact it had on someone who watched it happen live.