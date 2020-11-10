50th annual Atlanta Pride weekend plays out on virtual platform

Organizers made the decision back in March to hold all 2020 Pride events digitally.

ATLANTA — This year marks a big milestone for Atlanta Pride, as the festival celebrates its 50th anniversary.

In years past during Atlanta Pride weekend, the streets are packed with thousands of tourists, however, this year, organizers said they made the decision back in March to hold all events digitally.

"We had a huge 50th-anniversary party planned out for this October, but the coronavirus has changed our plans," said Jamie Fergerson, executive director at Atlanta Pride.

Fergerson said through a survey, committee members were able to identify the aspects of Pride most important to the community.

"People really wanted advocacy programming, education, and the Starlight Cabaret," said Fergerson. "We have a packed schedule. All weekend long, we have a virtual marketplace with vendors and community organizations that are sharing information.”

Over the Labor Day weekend, videos from Atlanta Black Pride events surfaced on social media showing crowded bars and patios with little-to-no social distancing.

Fergerson made it clear, the official Atlanta Pride weekend is 100 percent virtual.

"Those events you see (are unsafe) particularly for those black and brown individuals and trans-identified folks in our community who are at a higher risk for COVID-19 or COVID complications," she said. "We all want to be there; we want that sense of community but the most important thing for us to do is to survive and stay healthy."