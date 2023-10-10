Atlanta Pride preparations underway, community gears up to celebrate

Organizers and advocates are also asking allies to "stand up and stand out."

ATLANTA — As Atlanta Pride quickly approaches, preparations are in full swing throughout the city. The bustling activity, marked by white tents and curious pedestrians, serves as a prelude to the vibrant festivities that await at Piedmont Park.

While Atlanta Pride is a celebration of the LGBTQ+ community, organizers emphasize that it's more than just a party; it's an opportunity to stand together, advocate for important issues, and create a more inclusive society.

Director of Equity and Engagement for Atlanta Pride Steven Igarashi-Ball expressed his excitement about the return of the in-person festival and parade.

Reflecting on his journey as a member of the LGBTQ+ community, Igarashi-Ball highlighted the importance of the event in today's climate, where attacks against the community, especially transgender individuals, are prevalent.

"As a little gay boy growing up in Gwinnett County, I never thought that I would be in the role that I am today," he said.

Igarashi-Ball stressed the need for unity and support for everyone, especially those vulnerable to discrimination and violence.

"In the climate that we're living in, we're seeing attacks on the LGBTQ community, especially on our trans brothers and sisters," he said.

In choosing the Grand Marshals for this year's Pride parade, careful consideration was given to leaders like Toni-Michelle Williams, the Executive Director of the Solutions Not Punishment Collaborative.

Williams spoke about the importance of visibility and intervention when violence occurs, emphasizing the significance of creating safe spaces and fostering allyship.

"It means to intervene when violence is happening in real-time... hook up and link with the organization. That's important to you because we are organizing and creating strategies that do that work of keeping us safe," Williams said.

As the countdown to Atlanta Pride continues, the LGBTQ+ community and its allies look forward to celebrating their collective identity and advocating for a world where everyone can be seen, heard, and celebrated throughout the year.