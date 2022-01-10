Atlanta Pride weekend returns to Piedmont Park this October

ATLANTA — Atlanta Pride weekend is back this October in Piemont park!
The event celebrates all people a part of the LGBTQ+ communities with marches, music performances and lots of local food. Aside from the festivities, food, and drinks, many vendors will sell their merchandise.
The event is from October 8 to 9. Here's a list of all the parades and marches, with dates, times and a linked map from the Atlanta Pride committee's website:
Annual Trans March
Meet Time - 1:15 pm, Step-off Time 1:45 pm
Annual Bi & Pan March
Meet Time - 3:00 p.m. Step-Off Time - 3:30 p.m.
Annual Dyke March
Meet Time - 4:30 p.m. Step-off Time - 5:00 pm.
Atlanta Pride Parade
Sunday, October 9 - Map
Step Off - Noon
Several musicians and acts are lined up to perform during the weekend. Atlanta Pride announced their headliner earlier in the year, including hip-hop artist Flo Rida and popular TikTock influencer Chrissy Chlapecka.
Get more information about the event, VIP passes and the kickoff party on their website.