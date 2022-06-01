June 2022 Pride events in Atlanta | LIST

ATLANTA — It's Pride Month in the USA, and though Atlanta's festival is not till October, many nonprofits and organizations still have plenty of events lined up to celebrate.
Here's a list of events taking place to honor Pride this month:
Cost: Free
When: June 2 at 7:30 p.m.
Where: Virtual Event - Facebook
This is a virtual talk with the author, Nina LaCour of Buena: A novel of two women falling in love. New York Times bestselling author Casey McQuiston will also be on the call.
Cost: $20.00, get tickets
When: June 4 at 3 p.m.
Where: 275 Centennial Olympic Park Dr. NW
Come out to the Children's Museum of Atlanta, where Miss Terra Cotta Sugarbaker is reading several books, making rainbow arts and crafts, plus learning about the Pride Flag.
The event takes place on the CMA stage.
Cost: $40+, get tickets
When: June 5 at 8 a.m.
Where: 1320 Monroe Dr. NE, Atlanta, GA 30306
The event helps raise money and awareness for LGBTQ+ communities in the greater Atlanta area. This event has gone on for over 30 years— more information on their Facebook page.
Cost: $49.95 (+tax & processing)
When: June 12
Where: Matches are played at Phoenix II Park at 141 Martin St SE, Atlanta, GA 30312
Hot Mess Sports leagues has extended their registration for sand volleyball this season; get more information on their website. Matches are played at Phoenix II Park at 10 a.m.
Cost: Free; pre-register here
When: June 13
Where: Out Front Theatre Company, 999 Brady Avenue NW
Atlanta Georgia 30318
Come out and support Lucia Lucas, the first openly transwoman to headline a U.S. opera. She's performing as Hanna in The Atlanta Opera's production of As One, which is a coming-of-age story about a transwoman. More information is on the Atlanta Opera's website.
Cost: $49.95 (+tax & processing)
When: June 15
Where: Matches are played at Phoenix II Park at 141 Martin St SE, Atlanta, GA 30312
Hot Mess Sports leagues has extended their registration for kickball this season; get more information on their website. Matches are played at Phoenix II Park at 10 a.m.
Cost: $30+, more info on the Pride ticket package here
When: June 22 at 7:20 p.m.
Where: Truist Park
The Atlanta Braves are celebrating Pride this year by selling special packages that include your June 22 game ticket, access to the pregame party and a Pride tumbler. The Braves will donate $3 from each Pride ticket to Lost N Found Youth, an Atlanta-based nonprofit that works to end homelessness for LGBTQ+ people.
Cost: $25+, get tickets
When: June 24 at 3 p.m.
Where: Gateway Center Arena
Cheer on the Atlanta Dream on their Pride weekend. A portion of ticket sales will go to Lost N Found Youth, an Atlanta-based nonprofit that works to end homelessness for LGBTQ+ people.
Cost: $25+, get tickets
When: June 25 at 5 p.m.
Where: Ambient + Studio585, Wells Street Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30312
This event is meant to showcase queer fashion designs. A portion of ticket sales will go to The Knights and Orchids Society and SnapCo., two LGBTQ+ nonprofits.
There are so many more events going on this month to celebrate LGBTQ+ communities. Are we missing an event? Text us the information at (404) 885-7600, and Happy Pride.