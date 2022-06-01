June 2022 Pride events in Atlanta | LIST

Happy Pride month, here's a list of events in Atlanta to attend this month.

ATLANTA — It's Pride Month in the USA, and though Atlanta's festival is not till October, many nonprofits and organizations still have plenty of events lined up to celebrate.

Here's a list of events taking place to honor Pride this month:

Cost: Free

When: June 2 at 7:30 p.m.

This is a virtual talk with the author, Nina LaCour of Buena: A novel of two women falling in love. New York Times bestselling author Casey McQuiston will also be on the call.

When: June 4 at 3 p.m.

Where: 275 Centennial Olympic Park Dr. NW

Come out to the Children's Museum of Atlanta, where Miss Terra Cotta Sugarbaker is reading several books, making rainbow arts and crafts, plus learning about the Pride Flag.

The event takes place on the CMA stage.

When: June 5 at 8 a.m.

Where: 1320 Monroe Dr. NE, Atlanta, GA 30306

The event helps raise money and awareness for LGBTQ+ communities in the greater Atlanta area. This event has gone on for over 30 years— more information on their Facebook page.

Cost: $49.95 (+tax & processing)

When: June 12

Where: Matches are played at Phoenix II Park at 141 Martin St SE, Atlanta, GA 30312

Hot Mess Sports leagues has extended their registration for sand volleyball this season; get more information on their website. Matches are played at Phoenix II Park at 10 a.m.

When: June 13

Where: Out Front Theatre Company, 999 Brady Avenue NW

Atlanta Georgia 30318

Come out and support Lucia Lucas, the first openly transwoman to headline a U.S. opera. She's performing as Hanna in The Atlanta Opera's production of As One, which is a coming-of-age story about a transwoman. More information is on the Atlanta Opera's website.

Cost: $49.95 (+tax & processing)

When: June 15

Where: Matches are played at Phoenix II Park at 141 Martin St SE, Atlanta, GA 30312

Hot Mess Sports leagues has extended their registration for kickball this season; get more information on their website. Matches are played at Phoenix II Park at 10 a.m.

When: June 22 at 7:20 p.m.

Where: Truist Park

The Atlanta Braves are celebrating Pride this year by selling special packages that include your June 22 game ticket, access to the pregame party and a Pride tumbler. The Braves will donate $3 from each Pride ticket to Lost N Found Youth, an Atlanta-based nonprofit that works to end homelessness for LGBTQ+ people.

When: June 24 at 3 p.m.

Where: Gateway Center Arena

Cheer on the Atlanta Dream on their Pride weekend. A portion of ticket sales will go to Lost N Found Youth, an Atlanta-based nonprofit that works to end homelessness for LGBTQ+ people.

When: June 25 at 5 p.m.

Where: Ambient + Studio585, Wells Street Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30312

This event is meant to showcase queer fashion designs. A portion of ticket sales will go to The Knights and Orchids Society and SnapCo., two LGBTQ+ nonprofits.