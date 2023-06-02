Six Flags Over Georgia kicks off month-long pride celebration | What to know

The theme park plans to have celebrations packed with colorful décor, photo ops, parties and food.

ATLANTA — Six Flags Over Georgia is celebrating Pride with parties and colorful décor all month long.

Visitors can enjoy the festivities at the Austell location with their families.

Pride Parties

The parties will take place every Friday and Saturday from June 2 until June 17 from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Six Flags officials said there will be a live DJ and backyard games to enjoy.

Park-goers will also be able to take photos in front of colorful backdrops with family and friends.

Food & Retail

Six Flags will be selling specialty foods all month long including:

Celebration Funnel Cake-- topped with powdered sugar, sweet glaze, rainbow cereal and whipped cream.

Rainbow Layer Cake-- five bright and colorful layers of cake with lightly flavored vanilla icing.

Pride Punch-- a mixture of coconut rum with pineapple, blue curacao and grenadine.

Retail stores will also have pride merch, which celebrates love, representation and unity, according to the park's officials.

For more information on the park's pride celebrations click here.