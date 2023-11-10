Community advocate selected as Atlanta Pride Festival Grand Marshal

Toni-Michelle Williams is the executive director for Solutions Not Punishment Collaborative, a Black trans-led collective of community builders.

ATLANTA — An Atlanta community advocate known for her work on social justice advocacy will now be a Grand Marshal at Atlanta Pride Festival.

Toni-Michelle Williams is the executive director for Solutions Not Punishment Collaborative, a Black trans-led collective of community builders with a focus on social justice advocacy. She also founded the organization in 2015.

The pride festival will take place on Saturday and end on Sunday. Williams along with several others will help lead the parade and several events.

“For me, being chosen as a Grand Marshal is more than an honor; it's a reminder of the power of resilience and unity,” Williams said. “Atlanta Pride represents our unwavering commitment to creating a safer, more inclusive Atlanta. Together, we’re turning dreams into realities, showing up and showing out one fabulous step at a time.”

The Grand Marshals for the Atlanta Pride Festival and Parade were selected from a pool of more than 50 nominations submitted by the community, according to festival officials.

Williams has also led community initiatives for efforts including prison abolition, criminal justice reform and more. Her work also focuses around diverse communities that encompass Black transgender and LGBQ individuals, sex workers and more.

She is also a part of the Black Organizing for Leadership and Dignity for the past five years.

Williams also worked with former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms. She was on her 2019 Taskforce to reimagine the Atlanta City Detention Center, according to her bio.

"Her dedication to these causes and her ability to inspire change make Toni-Michelle Williams a beacon of hope and progress within the community, and wishes to impact the world with her contagious laughter, on the spot musical breaks, and undeniable light," her bio stated.