Real-time updates | Potential protests, unrest in Atlanta again tonight

We'll be providing live updates through the evening.

ATLANTA — Atlanta and surrounding cities are bracing for a possible second night of protests, after demonstrators clashed with police last night and amidst mushrooming unrest around the country.

From Sugarloaf Mills Mall in Gwinnett County to Atlanta's historic Sweet Auburn neighborhood, where NBA star Jaylen Brown tweeted for people to meet him at, demonstrations appear to be developing around the metro.

Gov. Brian Kemp has already said he signed an order to authorize the deployment of up to 1,500 National Guard troops in Atlanta "to maintain order and address hotspots of illegal activity."

And Atlanta Police say they are "monitoring protest activity throughout the city today and is prepared to make arrests for any criminal acts."

11Alive will be monitoring developments throughout the evening and providing updates as they come in:

5:30 p.m.: Here's what we know so far -

Sugarloaf Mills Mall in Gwinnett County was closed after a protest moved through the mall.

Brown, a Marietta native and Boston Celtics player, tweeted for people to meet him at the Martin Luther King, Jr. memorial sites in Sweet Auburn at 5:30.

at 5:30. 11Alive's Crash Clark learned the Avalon shopping complex, in Alpharetta , was removing chairs, tables and other loose objects in anticipation of possible protests.

, was removing chairs, tables and other loose objects in anticipation of possible protests. Unconfirmed reports have come in of a vehicle on fire and a heavy police presence in the Camp Creek area in East Point.