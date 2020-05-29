Live updates: Atlanta protests for Ahmaud Arbery, George Floyd, Breonna Taylor

ATLANTA — This story is developing. Refresh often for updates.
7:12 p.m. - Demonstrators climb atop CNN letters outside the CNN Center as they wave "black lives matter" flags
6:44 p.m. - Chief Shields, from the crowd, tells the public: "People are upset, they're angry, they're scared. I get it. They want to be heard."
When asked about officers being able to clear the roads, Shields said that's not a priority.
"My takeaway, is, there isn't really traffic. The city's largely closed, so if people want to stand in the streets ... alright," she said shrugging.
Shields added that while there is not a curfew in place, she said her goal is to give protesters a space to have their voices heard.
"Folks are upset. They want to be heard, and I think they have a right to be heard, I don't want anybody to get hurt, I hope there isn't property damage," she said. "But to be heard, I get it ... I don't want this to be an arrest fest."
6:33 p.m. - Police are asking protesters to clear from the middle of the street, or they will be arrested.
6:25 p.m. - Governor Kemp, quoting a statement from the mayor, has tweeted in regards to the protests.
6:23 p.m. - A Twitter video shows Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields in the crowd, listening to the protesters.
6:20 p.m. - Police are now trying to push the crowd back with tankers.
6:10 p.m. - The protests seem to have broken in to multiple groups - a standoff with police at the CNN Center, a group at Centennial Olympic Park and several smaller groups.
5:45 p.m. - Police and protesters appear to be in a standoff that is showing signs of becoming aggressive.
5:41 p.m. - A protester appears to have been taken into custody.
5:39 p.m. - Tussling appears to be breaking outside the CNN Center.
5:28 p.m. -
5:27 p.m. - Protesters appear to be surrounding a car trying to drive on the streets. While the demonstrators don't appear to be harming the car, police are moving the crowd back so that the car can continue driving.
5:12 p.m. - The mayor's office sent this statement to 11Alive:
"When lives and the conscience of this nation are at peril, we as a people are expected to exercise our Constitutional rights to peacefully assemble and have our voices heard. Atlanta embodies these values, and I encourage all who exercise these rights to remember Atlanta’s legacy of peaceful protest leading to progress."
4:30 p.m. -
4:13 p.m. - Protests are on the move.
3:00 p.m. - Demonstrators meet in Centennial Olympic Park to make signs ahead of a march for George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor.
