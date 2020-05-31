MARTA service impacted by curfew, Sunday

All transit services will resume Monday morning, June 1, at their scheduled time, MARTA said.

ATLANTA — Atlanta's public transit system will be interrupted Sunday night, in the wake of a curfew being imposed by Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.

According to MARTA spokeswoman, all rail, bus and paratransit services will be suspended at 9 p.m. Sunday to abide by a curfew set in place by Bottoms after several nights of intense protests in the city.

MARTA said that riders should board their last train by 8:30 p.m. All 38 rail stations will close at 9 p.m. Due to police and National Guard activity at Centennial Olympic Park, MARTA said Streetcar services have already been suspended for the evening.

MARTA added that police officers are stationed throughout the system to "help ensure the safety and security of customers." If anyone does need assistance with transportation after 9:00 p.m., they are asked to call MARTA’s Customer Care Center at 404-848-5000.

All transit services will resume Monday morning, June 1, at their scheduled time, MARTA said.

The service interruption comes during the third straight night of demonstrations across both Atlanta and the nation, in the wake of the deaths of three black Americans, George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, and Breonna Taylor.