Live | Third straight night of protests underway in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Nationwide demonstrations continue this weekend in the wake of the deaths of three black Americans.

Protests over the deaths of Ahmaud Arbery, George Floyd and Breonna Taylor are entering their third night here in Atlanta. Peaceful marches during the daylight hours have given way to vandalism and intense clashes between police and crowds for two straight nights, forcing the mayor to impose a 9 p.m. curfew Saturday night, which was extended again Sunday. Gov. Kemp also declared a state of emergency throughout the state, allowing the activation of the National Guard to help provide support to law enforcement.

11Alive is following the demonstrations and will be providing updates throughout the evening.

6:25 p.m. - During a briefing on the third night of planned protests in Atlanta, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced that two officers involved in the arrests of college students seen being pulled from their car have been fired.

She said she and Chief Erika Shields reviewed body camera from the incident, and after extensive discussions determined that the two officers involved in the incident will be terminated immediately. Three officers are on desk duty, Bottoms said, after they can sort out what happened.

Chief Shields apologized to both students for the incident.

"I am genuinely sorry. This is not what we are about," she said.

5:39 p.m. - Gainesville Police officials tell 11Alive that they made nine arrests during protests Sunday afternoon. At least three police cars were damaged, they said.

5:10 p.m. - Atlanta's public transit system will be interrupted Sunday night, in the wake of a curfew being imposed by Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.

According to MARTA spokeswoman, all rail, bus and paratransit services will be suspended at 9 p.m. Sunday to abide by a curfew set in place by Bottoms after several nights of intense protests in the city.

MARTA said that riders should board their last train by 8:30 p.m. All 38 rail stations will close at 9:00 p.m. Due to police and National Guard activity at Centennial Olympic Park, MARTA said Streetcar services have already been suspended for the evening.

5:00 p.m. - Protesters gather at Centennial Olympic Park for the third straight night of demonstrations in Atlanta.

There is a 9 p.m. curfew in place again, Sunday, after the mayor imposed one following two nights of intense clashes between police and marchers, with significant vandalism.

