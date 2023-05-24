Warrants: Charges against organizers with Atlanta protest fund tied to reimbursements, money transfer

The three people arrested include a 30-year-old from Savannah, 39-year old from Atlanta and 42-year-old from Atlanta.

ATLANTA — Warrants for three people arrested Wednesday who work with a funding group that supports the protest movement against the future Atlanta Public Safety Training Center show their charges are largely tied to small-money purchases and at least one $48,000 money transfer with another charity that authorities allege appears like laundering.

The three people arrested include a 30-year-old from Savannah, 39-year old from Atlanta and 42-year-old from Atlanta.

Activists said the three people were organizers with the Atlanta Solidarity Fund, which has done legal advocacy and fundraising going back to the 2020 racial justice protest movements and 2016 counterprotests against white supremacists in Stone Mountain.

The warrants outline several instances between the three people in which the charges allege "misleading contributors by using funds collected" through a registered group, "Network for Strong Communities" (NFSC) or "transfer and misappropriation of funds" to private bank accounts.

Those transfers largely appear to be smaller reimbursements for protest organizing or otherwise supporting the protest movement.

In the warrants for one of the organizers, they're accused of a $228.29 reimbursement to move a NFSC jail support hotline to a new phone plan and adding two new lines to the plan. They're also accused of reimbursements totaling $436.17 for a town hall meeting, $29.72 for the purchase of a safe off Amazon and $37.11 for the purchase of building materials.

Another of the organizers is accused of taking 26 reimbursement payments totaling $6,657.59 across roughly two years for expenses such as gasoline, forest cleanup, totes, COVID tests and yard signs.

The third is accused of reimbursements including $298.54 for mesh communications (a kind of private, small-scale WiFi network) and $115.80 for "purported camping supplies."

The largest figure - the only other one mentioned in the warrants - involves an alleged $48,000 money transfer from NSFC to another charity which occurred "the day after NFSC was mentioned as a funding source during a court hearing" and then later returned to NFSC, allegedly "appearing to launder the funds."

The Atlanta Solidarity Fund has called the charges "an attempt to cut off protestors from legal aid."

The Atlanta Community Press Collective shared a statement from the fund Wednesday saying: "ASF understands that with social resistance comes government repression. We remain committed to supporting anyone who is targeted, and challenging the violence and overreach tactics from the Atlanta PD and DeKalb and Fulton County legal system."

Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr said the arrests were "about violence that occurred at the site of the future Atlanta Public Safety Training Center and elsewhere" and Gov. Brian Kemp said, "those who backed their (the protest groups') illegal actions are also under arrest and will face justice."

The warrants allege the financial activity goes to "fund actions in part of Defend the Atlanta Forest (DTAF), a group classified by the United States Department of Homeland Security as Domestic Violent Extremists," and that the accused "affirmed their cooperation with DTAF by providing material support in the form of payments, reimbursements to DTAF members through NFSC."

Protest groups have strongly disputed the "domestic violent extremist" characterization of their activities; authorities have arrested more than two dozen people associated with the protest movement over the last few months and charged them with domestic terrorism.

On Wednesday the Atlanta Community Press Collective reported the Atlanta Solidarity Fund raises money for "legal defense and bail support for first amendment protected activities."

The warrants allege the tag is based on "acts... stating their intent was to intimidate employees of the government and private companies into not accepting or completing tasks in and around the site of the Atlanta Police Training Center."

The acts "have included vandalism at offices and private residences; throwing Molotov cocktails, rocks, and fireworks at uniformed police officers; arson of public buildings, heavy equipment, private buildings and private vehicles; shooting metal ball bearings at contractors; discharging firearms at critical infrastructure; preventing access to private land; and several other violations of law," the warrant went on to say.

The Defend the Forest protest collective called the arrests an "attack" that "should concern all bail funds, all abortion funds, all travel funds for migrants, watchdog groups, all organized material support for people criminalized by the government."

On Wednesday evening, a "Stop Cop City" rally was held outside of the DeKalb County Jail for the three protesters who were taken into custody. Signs such as "Mayor Dickens: Stop Cop City" and "Stop Cop City" were held up by those there in protest of the public safety training site.

Opponents of the future training center refer to it as "Cop City."

"Three members of the Solidarity Fund were arrested by the Atlanta Police Department and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation," organizer Kamau Franklin said. "The charges are false charges -- charges which are based on the criminalization of a movement against Cop City."

The arrests came ahead of a much-anticipated meeting of the Atlanta City Council on Monday that could see the final approval for the city's portion of the funding of the training center, which opponents call "Cop City."

The meeting will represent one of the last official hurdles for the project, which has cleared regulatory steps and legal challenges in DeKalb County.

While the Atlanta Police Foundation, a nonprofit that supports the Atlanta Police Department, is majority-funding the project through private donations, 11Alive reported in April that by the end of June the city has to write the police foundation a check for about half of an initial $33.5 million the city has agreed to provide -- that is, once the City Council approves the payment.

According to reporting last week by the Atlanta Community Press Collective, another, previously unreported provision of the funding agreement could mean the city is on the hook for another roughly $20 million.

It remains unclear if, at Monday's meeting, that other provision will be addressed by the council.

The construction of the facility is tentatively set to start in August on a portion of land in the South River Forest.

The protest movement began with semi-permanent treehouse encampments in the forest in December 2021, and mushroomed after the law enforcement shooting death of a protester, Manuel Paez Teran, in January this year.

Officials have said Teran first shot at a Georgia State Patrol trooper as a clearing operation of the encampments was ongoing, then was killed in return fire. Teran's family and activists have strongly contested the official narrative. The lack of bodycam videos - which are not worn by state law enforcement officers such as GSP troopers or GBI agents - has left unresolved what exactly happened.

Several activists in the last few months have been arrested and charged with domestic terrorism after property was damaged at the development site.

The plan is to build the facility on land - the old Atlanta Prison Farm complex - owned by the City of Atlanta and being leased to the Atlanta Police Foundation.

The protesters have opposed the facility on environmental and historical grounds, saying it would decimate one of the largest preserved forest areas in the city and desecrate historically Native American land of the Muscogee Creek people, who once lived in the woods and called it the Weelaunee Forest before being displaced by white settlers in the early 19th Century.