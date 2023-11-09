Atlanta Public Schools interim superintendent outlines priorities for district

Dr. Danielle Battle sits down with reporters for her first roundtable discussion.

ATLANTA — Monday marked one week since Dr. Danielle Battle officially took over as interim superintendent of Atlanta Public Schools. She's spent the last four school days touring 19 area schools and concluded the tour by visiting Hollis Innovation Academy.

Battle, who spent 19 years teaching and in leadership roles with APS before retiring, will now serve as the interim superintendent for the next 10 months. It still remains unknown who will take over leading one of the largest school districts in the state.

“I’m focused on my commitment to lead the district through this transition period. That has been my focus and will remain my focus," Battle responded when asked about whether she'd take on the role permanently.

The longtime educator says she intends to use her time as interim superintendent to focus on literacy and prioritizing resources in the classroom.

“Our first priority is clear. Atlanta Public Schools will become a district of readers," Battle said.

Earlier this year, a petition signed by hundreds of APS parents circulated asking for the school board to overhaul leadership claiming the district was not fostering a climate for academic success. Shortly after, it was announced that then superintendent Dr. Lisa Herring's contract would not be renewed.