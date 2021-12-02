Atlanta Public Schools to begin Saturday meal pickups

The school system is distributing seven-day meal kits tomorrow from 10:30 a.m.-Noon.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Public Schools will be doing Saturday meal distribution tomorrow in a new effort to provide seven-day meal kit pop-up pickup locations on the weekends.

In a release, the district said that the meal kits would be available to children ages 1-18 at the Hightower Station Shopping Center parking lot.

The shopping center is located at 2636 Martin Luther King Dr. SW in Atlanta's Westhaven neighborhood, near the H.E. Holmes MARTA station. Meals will be distributed from 10:30 a.m. until noon.

According to the district, parents and guardians may pick up one meal kit per child. The APS website says they contain seven breakfasts and seven lunches per meal kit.

APS says its meals contain "fresh fruits and vegetables and meals of high nutritional value specifically targeted for the growth and brain development of children."

The school also does Wednesday meal distributions and curbside pickups.

Ten schools are utilized as curbside pick-up locations for student meals between 2:00 pm-5:30 pm on Wednesdays. Stops are also made to deliver meals along bus routes from 2:00 pm- 4:30 pm.

Carver High School

Frederick Douglass High School

John Hope-Charles Walter Hill Elementary School

Maynard Jackson High School

Jean Childs Young Middle School

Bolton Academy

Garden Hills Elementary School

South Atlanta High School

Bunche Middle School

Booker T. Washington High School

For a full list of the meal delivery bus stops, visit the APS website and scroll to the middle of the page.