Atlanta Public Schools to begin Saturday meal pickups

ATLANTA — Atlanta Public Schools will be doing Saturday meal distribution tomorrow in a new effort to provide seven-day meal kit pop-up pickup locations on the weekends.
In a release, the district said that the meal kits would be available to children ages 1-18 at the Hightower Station Shopping Center parking lot.
The shopping center is located at 2636 Martin Luther King Dr. SW in Atlanta's Westhaven neighborhood, near the H.E. Holmes MARTA station. Meals will be distributed from 10:30 a.m. until noon.
According to the district, parents and guardians may pick up one meal kit per child. The APS website says they contain seven breakfasts and seven lunches per meal kit.
APS says its meals contain "fresh fruits and vegetables and meals of high nutritional value specifically targeted for the growth and brain development of children."
The school also does Wednesday meal distributions and curbside pickups.
Ten schools are utilized as curbside pick-up locations for student meals between 2:00 pm-5:30 pm on Wednesdays. Stops are also made to deliver meals along bus routes from 2:00 pm- 4:30 pm.
- Carver High School
- Frederick Douglass High School
- John Hope-Charles Walter Hill Elementary School
- Maynard Jackson High School
- Jean Childs Young Middle School
- Bolton Academy
- Garden Hills Elementary School
- South Atlanta High School
- Bunche Middle School
- Booker T. Washington High School
For a full list of the meal delivery bus stops, visit the APS website and scroll to the middle of the page.
If you have questions, you can call the district at 404.802.2540.