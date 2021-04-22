Atlanta ranked among 'greenest cities' for renters

Atlanta was ranked number eight on the list beating out Charleston, South Carolina, Boston, Massachusetts, and Wilmington, North Carolina.

ATLANTA — Atlanta has been ranked among the "greenest cities" for renters, according to research conducted by apartmentguides.com.

The apartment website said they ranked the cities based on a list of green amenities such as solar panels, smart thermostats, LEED-certified buildings, electric vehicle charging stations, and more across multiple rental properties.

Here is the list of the top 10 greenest cities in America where "renters will find the most apartments with environment-friendly amenities," according to apartmentguides.com.

Greenest cities for renters

1. San Antonia, Texas

2. Richmond, Virginia

3. Plano, Texas

4. Austin, Texas

5. Tacoma, Washington

6. Tempe, Arizona

7. Omaha, Nebraska

8. Atlanta, Georgia

9. Wilmington, North Carolina

10. Charleston, South Carolina, and Boston, Massachusetts tied.

How you can help in an effort to live a greener lifestyle

Your carbon footprint is the amount of carbon dioxide and other carbon compounds that are emitted into the atmosphere because of your use of fossil fuels. This week, focus on reducing your carbon footprint, the number of greenhouse gases you're attributing to. For example, focus on using less electricity and energy in your house or make a conscious effort to not make multiple trips out of the house to run errands, wasting more gas and increasing your carbon footprint.

If each of us made more of an intentional effort to reduce our carbon footprints, we'd collectively begin to make a dent.