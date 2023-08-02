Mayor Dickens issues executive order for rapid housing for unhoused individuals

The order issues a total of $4 million be allocated towards the rapid housing project through the City's Continuum of Care Partners of Home.

ATLANTA — Individuals experiencing homelessness in metro Atlanta could now get access to housing after Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens signed an executive order launching a new initiative on Wednesday.

The order issues a total of $4 million be allocated towards the rapid housing project through the City's Continuum of Care Partners of Home, according to city officials.

Georgia's Emergency Management Agency will donate shipping containers that will be used as a housing option, along with temporary hospitals constructed during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Each and every Atlantan deserves a place to call home and our Administration understands the sense of urgency to stabilize individuals and families experiencing homelessness in our city,” said Mayor Dickens.

The shipping containers will be quickly delivered and crafted for residents. City officials said that the containers are a cost-effective option. Mayor Dickens and his administration added that the project will be located in downtown Atlanta near Garnett MARTA station on 184 Forsyth Street.

Officials added that residents will receive assistance in mental health services, substance abuse, employment opportunities and more.

“Any one of us are just one bad day away from finding ourselves needing a hand-up to get back on our feet. Working with our partners and City Council, and using a little innovation, we will swiftly deploy these resources to give folks the support they need and deserve,” said Dickens.

The administration wants the Forsyth Street property to be used as a long-term permanent mixed-income housing with a redevelopment expansion.

Teams will begin community engagement soon about the planned project, according to the mayor's office.