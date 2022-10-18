Atlanta rapper Gunna's attorney pushes for another bond hearing

The rapper is currently in the Fulton County Jail on RICO charges.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — Editor’s note: The video above is from previous reporting on the case.

Attorneys are pushing for Atlanta rapper Gunna to be released on bond for the fourth time ahead of his trial - just five days after a judge denied his previous motion.

The music artist, whose real name is Sergio Kitchens, has been in the Fulton County Jail since his arrest in May after being indicted on Rico charges earlier this year.

Over two dozen people, including rapper Young Thug, were indicted in the Fulton County RICO case investigating ties to Young Slime Life. Prosecutors allege YSL is a gang behind several crimes in the Atlanta area.

At Thursday’s proceedings, the prosecution stated potential witness intimidation as a reason to deny the rapper bond.

Previously, when Kitchens’ attorney, Steve Sadow, filed his September bond motion, he argued there was insufficient evidence to warrant keeping Kitchens in custody. He also argued Kitchens should be released because his name was removed from some of the more serious crimes in the indictment.

Review of Gunna’s case