Atlanta rapper, activist Killer Mike has strong words after his barbershop was shot up

Through a detailed message on Instagram, Killer Mike said the gun violence needs to stop.

ATLANTA — Atlanta-based rapper, song writer, actor and activist Killer Mike had a strong message about gun violence in the city after his barbershop had its windows shot out over the weekend.

Killer Mike, whose real name is Michael Render, said the shooting was not a personal attack on him or the store, OG SWAG Shop, located off Roosevelt Highway in the city of South Fulton.

He said, however, this will cause a delay in reopening the store that was already under a "re-launch" and set to open this month.

His message on Instagram was strong, saying gun violence has to stop.

"Please consider what would have happened if one of y’all actually hit one another. The jail, the lawyer fees, the funeral cost and two Black families loss," he wrote in the social media posting. "I’m glad y’all cud not hit the side of a barn with a shot gun cuz this am y’all all are alive."

South Fulton Police said on Feb. 20 around 10:30 p.m., officers responded to the shopping plaza for a call about shots fired. Police said several businesses and vehicles appeared to have been struck by gunfire.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported. Police said no suspects are in custody, but detectives are still investigating.

Killer Mike said in his social media post that poor decisions and tempers flaring is generally what leads to guns being pulled.

"Being a biz owner connected to the community this one hurt as no body else’s (meaning non black) was affected and simply becuz of tempers and poor decisions our biz is being stifled," he said.

Just last week, Grammy-nominated Atlanta rapper CyHi the Prynce said someone tried to take his life after they allegedly shot at his vehicle resulting in a crash.

The rapper, who grew up in Stone Mountain, had a similar message about the violence in Atlanta and said that "it's chaotic out here." He added that there is a lot of "beef" between "different crews" that is "fueled by the music."