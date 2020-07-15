Atlanta rapper Lil Marlo remembered in his community

The world knew him as Lil Marlo, but his Westside Atlanta community knew Rudy.

ATLANTA — Tributes keep pouring in for Atlanta rapper Rudolph Johnson, better known as Lil Marlo. He was an artist on the rise, killed Saturday in what investigators are calling a targeted shooting while he was driving on the interstate.

As the investigation continues, 11Alive’s Neima Abdulahi gives insight about the young artist’s career and what Atlanta is doing to remember him.

The world knew him as Lil Marlo, but his Westside Atlanta community knew Rudy. They held a candle light vigil for him Monday night, just a few days after his tragic death.

He was a proud product of Bowen Homes, the notorious apartment complex in Bankhead where Atlanta hip-hop legend Shawty Lo also grew up.

“I wish he was here to see me doing it,” Marlo said in a previous interview reflecting on Shawty Lo’s untimely death.

And now, they’re both reunited, looking down on their community that’s mourning both of their lives.

As we were reporting on this story, V-103’s Greg Street played Marlo’s music on the radio to honor his legacy.

“RIP Marlo. Love from the city. From the QC family,” DJ Greg Street said to the Atlanta airwaves.

A few years ago, Atlanta artist Lil Baby and Lil Marlo started to release a series of music videos together frequently. This was the start of their career as artists signed to the Quality Control record label, which also houses superstar talents like Migos, Cardi B, Lil Yachty, City Girls and so many others.

As the tributes pour in from rappers like Meek Mill and Young Thug, it’s clear to see that Lil Marlo had next. But those who he wanted respect from in the industry already knew his potential, like the CEO’s of Quality Control – Coach K and Pierre “Pee” Thomas.

At a career day event, Marlo previously spoke to students giving them words of encouragement. “Sometimes you gotta accept situations for what it is and learn from it,” he told them.

Those close to Lil Marlo say that he was always proud of where he came from and wanted to be a positive influence for his community. He leaves behind a family, his children, and a community that’s missing him.

Atlanta police have not released any new information on the case.