Suspect accused in Atlanta rapper Trouble's murder agrees to turn himself in, sheriff says

ATLANTA — The suspect accused of Atlanta-based rapper Trouble's murder has agreed to turn himself in, according to the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office.
The 34-year-old rapper, whose real name is Mariel SemonteOrr, was found early Sunday morning with a gunshot wound at the Lake St. James Apartments in Conyers. Deputies with the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office responded to the apartment complex at 3:20 a.m.
Trouble was taken to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries, the sheriff's office said.
In a sheriff's office update, investigators said Jamichael Jones, 33, has agreed to turn himself in. RCSO said deputies were en route to take him into custody. Officials are expected to host a news conference Monday night with more details. The event will be live streamed in the video player above.
Jones was wanted on home invasion, felony murder, and aggravated assault.
Trouble released his debut mixtape in 2011, called December 17th, which includes his hit "Bussin'."