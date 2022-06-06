Suspect accused in Atlanta rapper Trouble's murder agrees to turn himself in, sheriff says

The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office will provide an update Monday night.

ATLANTA — The suspect accused of Atlanta-based rapper Trouble's murder has agreed to turn himself in, according to the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office.

The 34-year-old rapper, whose real name is Mariel SemonteOrr, was found early Sunday morning with a gunshot wound at the Lake St. James Apartments in Conyers. Deputies with the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office responded to the apartment complex at 3:20 a.m.

Trouble was taken to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries, the sheriff's office said.

In a sheriff's office update, investigators said Jamichael Jones, 33, has agreed to turn himself in. RCSO said deputies were en route to take him into custody. Officials are expected to host a news conference Monday night with more details. The event will be live streamed in the video player above.

Jones was wanted on home invasion, felony murder, and aggravated assault.