'So extraordinary on so many levels' | Atlanta remembers the life of C.T. Vivian

Vivian, a Civil Rights icon, died on Friday at 95.

ATLANTA — Rev. Dr. C.T. Vivian, the celebrated Civil Rights strategist and influential lieutenant of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. at the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, passed away in Atlanta on Friday at 95.

In this city, he will long be remembered as someone who lived a life "so extraordinary on so many levels."

Those were the words of 11Alive Anchor Jeff Hullinger, who saw over many years Vivian's influence on Atlanta and who had the privilege to once meet him.

Vivian moved to Atlanta in the 1970s and founded a program, Basic Diversity - now run by his son Al Vivian - that continues to this day, conducting diversity trainings and battling racism. His teachings, Jeff said, were life-changing.

"It challenges each individual, Black and white, about race and about their thoughts and perceptions and conceptions on race. It's a really revolutionary kind of training that is life-changing for those lucky to go through it," he said. "It will make you think in ways you never thought you would about race and about the immorality of racism."

In a statement, his children remembered Vivian as a man whose work has made him "beloved by all mankind."

"The family is heartbroken at the loss of our father, but proud of his life-long work to free America from its tradition of racism, hate and violence," the statement said. "He loved all mankind and will be missed. Rev. Vivian was preceded in death by his wife of nearly 60 years, Octavia."

Others remembered him as a towering figure in the fight for justice.

"Our community, nation and world has lost a giant in the Civil Rights Movement, who never stopped fighting for justice," wrote Melanie Campbell, the president and CEO of the National Coalition on Black Civic Participation (and Clark Atlanta graduate). "Rest in peace and power."

A release by the C.T. and Octavia Vivian Museum and Archives described him as an "American hero who dedicated his life to the Civil Rights Movement as an advocate for non-violent action, working closely with Dr. Martin Luther King Junior and Julian Bond."

In 2013, he was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Barack Obama.