Erasing symbols of hate: Atlanta Redemption Ink helps people get racist tattoos covered

ATLANTA — A local non-profit known in the community for helping sex-trafficking survivors cover up scars of the past is also doing its part to erase the hate associated with racist tattoos.

Atlanta Redemption Ink is working with local tattoo artists to cover-up hateful tattoos for free.

“It’s a transformation from the inside out,” said Jessica Lamb, Founder of Atlanta Redemption Ink.

“When someone comes to us with a tattoo rooted in racism and says ‘I was wrong, I'm not that person anymore and I want to reflect that on the outside,’ it's encouraging to see,” she said.

Crystal Boyd owns Pür Ink Tattoos & Piercings in Alpharetta. Boyd is one of several local artists working with Atlanta Redemption Ink to do the free cover-ups.

“It was a different time in her life and now she is embarrassed by it,” said Boyd. “It doesn't represent what she thinks or feels.”

The woman receiving the cover-up from Boyd said she got the tattoo in 2009 and has been embarrassed of it ever since.

“I was just in a really bad place in my life,” she said. “It’s an everyday struggle to keep that thing hidden. Every time I’d look in the mirror and see that, all I'd think was how hateful and ugly it was; it just wasn't me."

Lamb founded the survivor-led non-profit in 2017 and said their mission is to transform painful reminders of the past into symbols of triumph.

"We've helped over 250 individuals who have either been survivors of human trafficking, former self-harmers, former gang members, and people that have struggled with drug addiction,” said Lamb.

“When we get to work with individuals like we are today, we get to see a heart change. When we see that heart change, we can begin to help them cover up the memories of their past that are left on their skin."

Atlanta Redemption Ink relies on community volunteers and donations. To help, visit: www.atlantaredemptionink.com/donate.