A Cobb County Police Department spokesperson said they are still investigating the cause of the crash.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — At least one person died Wednesday morning when a dump truck crashed into a bridge on a busy Cobb County road.

Officers responded to 5180 Atlanta Road just after 5 a.m.

11Alive SkyTracker saw the truck had overturned, causing big delays into the morning rush.