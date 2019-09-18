ATLANTA — A gas leak forced the evacuation of a west Atlanta middle school on Wednesday, police confirmed.

Atlanta Police Department Public Affairs Officer Anthony W. Grant confirmed officers were assisting with an evacuation at the address of KIPP WAYS Academy, a public charter school off Joseph E. Boone Boulevard in Atlanta.

It is not clear how students might have been affected by the gas.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

MORE HEADLINES:

VA announces leadership shakeup after veteran patient was covered in ant bites in his room

Falcons players, WWE Superstars bring smiles to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta patients

GBI: Douglasville officer 'accidentally discharged his weapon' in shooting

Theft crew targeted temples in nationwide crime spree