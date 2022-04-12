Atlanta teacher to appear on 'Jeopardy!'

She's planning to watch her episode with staff on Tuesday night.

Example video title will go here for this video

KENNESAW, Ga. — Former Kennesaw State University students and some current metro Atlanta students may spot a familiar face while watching "Jeopardy!" this week.

Alumna Leah Pence is gearing up to take on contestants on the game show Tuesday, according to the university.

Pence is a 2018 history education graduate of KSU and she is now a social studies teacher at The Galloway School in Atlanta. Kennesaw State University said she made it past 80,000 applicants and a year-long audition process to finally secure her spot as a contestant on "Jeopardy!".

She told KSU it was hard to keep the exciting news under wraps.

"I’m a big talker, so it was really hard to keep it a secret," Pence said.

She's no stranger to trivia. She once won a cruise ship trivia contest at 6 years old. In high school, she joined the academic bowl team, where her coach was formerly a "Jeopardy!" contestant.

"I think that kind of reassured me that it was possible for the average person to do it," she told the university. “I don’t think there was a date where I thought, ‘Jeopardy!’ is the dream. It just sort of always has been.”

Pence and the school staff plan to watch her episode on Tuesday night. She told KSU her students will get to see it Wednesday.