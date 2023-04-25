Woman shot driving down Cleveland Avenue, police say

Officers said they got a call about a person shot from an Atlanta Fire station on Cleveland Avenue around 2:45 a.m.

ATLANTA — Police are investigating after a woman was shot in her cheek while driving her car in southwest Atlanta early Tuesday morning.

When they arrived, they found a woman who had been shot in her cheek. Authorities said she was unable to speak to officers. She was taken to the hospital for treatment.

During their investigation, officers said a person pulled up next to her car while she was driving and opened fire. Officials said there was a passenger inside the woman's car, but they were not hurt.

After the shooting, the woman and her passenger went to the fire station for help. Authorities are still investigating what led up to the shooting.

