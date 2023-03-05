APS schools near Midtown active shooter situation will hold dismissal

The shooting has claimed the life of one person and injured four other thus far. APS officials said they are holding dismissal for some schools.

ATLANTA — Officials with Atlanta Public Schools have announced that they will hold students at schools near the Midtown shooting Wednesday afternoon.

One person was killed and four others were hurt in the shooting, so far. Police are currently looking for Deion Patterson, who is believed to be the suspect.

APS officials said that schools in the Midtown and Washington clusters will currently hold on dismissal as the manhunt for Patterson persists.

Authorities said this includes Stanton Elementary, King Middle, Wesley International Charter and Dunbar Elementary.

District officials are advising parents to stay home at this time. Officials said schools will not release students until lockdowns are lifted.

A spokesperson for the district just issued the following statement:

APS Community, until we receive confirmation that the suspect in the Midtown shooting is contained, Midtown and Washington Clusters (along with Stanton Elementary, King Middle, Wesley International Charter, and Dunbar Elementary) will HOLD on dismissal.



Parents, please stay home. At this time, schools on HOLD will not release students to leave until the lockdowns are lifted. Our buildings are secure and as long as students are inside, they are safe.



All other clusters will have normal dismissal. PLEASE NOTE: We will update social media @APSupdate every 30 minutes on the hour, and send additional robo-messages as needed.

