Police investigating multiple overnight shootings across metro Atlanta

All three of these are believed to be separate incidents.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police had a busy night, investigating three separate shootings across the metro area, two of which left victims dead.

These all happened in the early hours of Sunday.

The first incident was just before 2 a.m., where a woman was found shot at a gas station on Metropolitan Parkway. Officers add that she died from her injuries at the hospital.

At this time, there is no word on any suspects but police said they are talking to people of interest and witnesses. They also said the shooting itself didn't take place at the gas station.

Shortly after, just before 2:30 a.m., officers responded for Lone Oak Avenue, where a woman in her 50s had been shot and injured.

Officers add that the shooting was likely related to a house party.

Then, just after 3:00 a.m., a man in his early 20s was found dead after being shot multiple times at the intersection of Roy Street and McDaniel Street.

Right now, police said they don't have a suspect in custody. However, they note that the shooting seems to be related to a fight that occurred with family members of the victim and one of his friends.