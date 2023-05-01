City of Atlanta gets ready to shut off water for residents with passed due bills

The water cut-off moratorium comes to an end for Atlanta residents.

ATLANTA — The city of Atlanta will soon start to shut off customers' water in the coming weeks if your account is well overdue. It’s happening as the city faces more than $1 million worth of unpaid bills.

However, the shutoffs won’t happen all at once.

“A lot of people got misled when the mail said, 'No, we’re not going to shut the water off.' And a lot of people thought they didn’t have to pay the bill,” Atlanta resident Ruffin Boddie said.

Boddie adds his 90-year-old family member is among the residents who decided to not pay their water bill for years.

"His bill that way up to around $4,000 to $5,000 and I got with the people here and they went ahead and worked a good deal out for us," Boddie said.

The people being referred to are the city of Atlanta watershed management department. They recently announced they are ending a 12-year moratorium on cutting water service to those with past due accounts, and Boddie said he understands why.

“They have to because people have been abusing it for a while even I let it get out of hand with me,” Boddie said.

According to watershed, the outstanding accounts add up to more than $1.2 million in unpaid water bills spread out across more than 20,000 customers. And, while many understand the need to pay for water they used, others worry they may be cut off while dealing with service issues.

“My bill was $50 one time then it come back the next month and it went to $128 and so they keep telling me I got a leak,” Atlanta resident Larry Keepler said.

Keepler added he has checked for leaks but hasn’t found any, yet his water bill keeps increasing.

“I’m kind of worried because I go to work every day and I can come home in the water off I’m a bed how am I going to eat?" he asked. "I’m gonna cook and stuff."