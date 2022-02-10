Here's how Atlanta small businesses, nonprofits can apply for COVID relief funds

The application opens March 1.

ATLANTA — Atlanta small businesses have another opportunity to apply for some extra help.

Mayor Andre Dickens announced Thursday the city is relaunching the Resurgence Grant Fund. The program was originally formed in 2020 to help small businesses recover from the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

Invest Atlanta is handling the relaunch of the program, which has expanded eligibility. This time, nonprofits with a 2022 letter of good standing and payroll can make a claim for reimbursement.

There's $10.4 million available in grant funding, according to a news release.

Atlanta businesses and nonprofits can apply for up to $40,000 to help cover pandemic-related business changes and costs, the city said. Grant money can be used for COVID-related expenses like personal protective equipment (PPE), cleaning supplies and any other supplies or measures used to protect employees and customers.

“As a former small business owner, I know firsthand the everyday challenges they face and the vital role they play in our economy. The grant funds will not only help these businesses survive - they will help them thrive and continue to serve as the heart of communities across Atlanta," the mayor said in a news release.

The city said businesses that have previously received pandemic-related assistance can apply again, but funding will be a priority for businesses that have never been granted assistance through the program. Approved applicants will receive grant funds after they provide eligible receipts for reimbursement.

Invest Atlanta will also provide technical assistance to help small businesses and nonprofits through the online grant application process. The application opens on March 1 and will close on April 29.