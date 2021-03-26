Atlanta spa shooting victim to be laid to rest

Yong Ae Yue was a mom of two and immigrated from South Korea four decades ago.

ATLANTA — A funeral is scheduled for Yong Ae Yue, one of eight people fatally shot March 16 in attacks on spas in Atlanta and Cherokee County.

Yue was born in South Korea and immigrated to the U.S. more than 40 years ago with her then-husband. She was a mother of two who loved Korean Karaoke and had a weekly ritual of making a traditional Korean dinner, something her sons wrote they will miss on their fundraising page.

That's also where we learned she "was always kind-hearted and willing to help everyone she encountered."

“Mom was an amazing woman who loved to introduce our family and friends to her home-cooked Korean food and Korean karaoke,” family wrote on a GoFundMe page organized to cover the family’s immediate expenses following Yue’s death.

A visitation for Yue is to be held Friday at 10 a.m. followed by an 11 a.m. service in Peachtree Corners that is open to the public.

Robert Aaron Long is charged with murder and aggravated assault in the attacks that left eight people dead and one more person injured.

Other victims have already been laid to rest. Paul Michaels, the only man killed in the shootings, had a funeral on Wednesday. The Army veteran was killed while at work, his friend told 11Alive he worked as a handyman at Young's Asian Massage in Cherokee County.

These are the names of the eight victims: