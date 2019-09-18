ATLANTA — Two area special elections will both advance to runoffs in October after no candidate in either crowded race got more than 31 percent of the vote.

Races were held for the Fulton County Board of Commissioners District 6 seat and the Atlanta Board of Education District 2 seat on Tuesday.

The Board of Commissioners seat needs to be filled after longtime commissioner Emma Darnell died at 84 years old in May, and the Board of Education seat was left open by Byron Amos, who resigned in January to run for City Council (a race he lost to Antonio Brown).

The runoffs will be held Oct. 15, and be contested between the top two candidates from Tuesday's vote.

In the county commission election, that unofficially is Joe Carn, who works in the Fulton County Solicitor General's Office, and attorney Gordon L. Joyner.

Carn was the leading vote-getter, with 26.26 percent (1,594 votes), followed by Joyner with 20.03 percent (1,216 votes).

Aretta Baldon got the most votes in the board of education race, with 30.76 percent (342 votes). Davida Huntley was in second with 25.36 percent (282 votes).

The Fulton County Board of Commissioners sixth district wraps around from Hapeville in the northeast, down encompassing south Fulton and back up to parts of west Atlanta in the northwest.

The Atlanta Board of Education second district mostly covers areas west of downtown and north of I-20.

Two machines were stolen from a polling center for the district in Grove Park on Tuesday, potentially exposing statewide voter data.

