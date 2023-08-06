'Hopefully, we can meet in the middle' | State meets with Atlanta State Farmers Market vendors to help avoid evictions

The saga started with vendors reporting an uptick in crime at their stalls.

Example video title will go here for this video

FOREST PARK, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Agriculture is working to address concerns from Atlanta State Farmers Market vendors as they potentially face eviction.

It hosted a meeting with the merchants who are worried they could be kicked out in less than 30 days because of new rules to address crime at the market.

Vendors were told last week that they may have to get rid of the trailers they use to sell merchandise out of, or they could be evicted at the end of the month.

The agriculture department's chief of law enforcement, Harlan Proveaux, hosted a meeting this week with the vendors. Most of that meeting revolved around the trailers and the options that vendors have.

“If we remove all of the trailers we currently have, it's our livelihood; our business. I don’t want to see anyone go out of business because of it,” said one vendor during the meeting.

“We don’t either,” replied Proveaux.

“Well, that’s what your rules will do,” other vendors, including Erica Hernandez, continued to say.

Proveaux says the trailers can make it challenging for emergency vehicles to pass through the market. Vendors, however, say they have had these trailers for many years, and have even been paying for them.

“Sure, they are paying for trailers,” said Proveaux. “That was something that was put in place prior to our administration. That goes against the license they are under. So that’s a non compliance issue. We’ve got to bring them to compliance.”

Vendors – specifically wholesalers – say the possible changes, and a letter that was sent out to vendors by the department last week, have already affected their businesses.

“These people buy a lot of merchandise from us and it's affecting our local sales dramatically,” a wholesaler mentioned during the meeting. “They’re afraid to get too much, get down there and get wrote up, so they’re not pushing merchandise as they were."

Now the state and the vendors are working to strike a compromise.

Vendors have suggested limiting the number of trailers they have, keeping them within lines to make sure the space is not cluttered, or putting them on wheels in case they need to be moved. That last choice, however, they say will be a difficult, lengthy, and expensive process.

During the meeting, Proveaux addressed finding solutions for trailers carrying fresh produce and in need of refrigeration. Hernandez, who co-owns El Eden and does not sell produce hopes the same importance will be given to those who do not need refrigeration. She says 70% of the merchandise she sells sits in those trailers.

“If they would rather have us remove the trailers and build a little warehouse back here and that’ll look nice, I’m on board with that,” Hernandez said. “I think the majority of us are in need of storage. I’ll pay for my warehouse. We’re willing to do a lot of whatever they want us to do.”

Proveaux says they are working on a new plan to address this.

“This is priority for me,” Proveaux told 11Alive over the phone. “It's priority because these folks make a living doing this. I don't want to string them along, unnecessarily. We'll be working the rest of this week and first of next week, and hopefully, I can get back in touch with them with a proposal. Hopefully, we can meet in the middle.”