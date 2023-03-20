Atlanta’s Stonehurst Place to go back on market after 16 years

The historic home will have an asking price of $3.35 million.

ATLANTA — Atlanta’s Stonehurst Place is going on the market, according to the Atlanta Business Chronicle.

This historic Midtown home has served as a bed and breakfast since 1996, according to the Stonehurst Place website. In addition to housing visitors, the site said the home also served as a wedding venue and space for private events.

The Atlanta Business Chronicle reports that the home will go up for sale Thursday with an asking price of $3.35 million and listed by Doyle and David Goodrowe of Doyle | Goodrowe at Compass are the list agents.

Stonehurst was initially built in 1896 by George Burch Hinman. The Atlanta resident had a hand in several businesses including textile mills, cotton gins and furniture stores, the site said.

The home stayed in the family until his youngest daughter’s death in 1996. It was then purchased and converted into a bed and breakfast, they added.

The website also said the B&B changed hands again after it was purchased in 2007.

Former owners Barbara “Barb” Shadomy bought the site for $1.65 million, which took over a year to renovate, the Atlanta Business Chronicle reports.