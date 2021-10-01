Atlanta to become 10,000 lights brighter as Mayor Bottoms launches 'Light Up the Night' initiative

Mayor Bottoms claims the initiative may reduce crime by up to 20% in some areas.

ATLANTA — A citywide streetlight project has officially been given the proverbial green light as Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced the launching of the crime and traffic crash prevention initiative on Tuesday. “One Atlanta—Light Up the Night” is set to brighten up the Peach State capitol by installing 10,000 energy-efficient LED lights.

Georgia Power Chairman, President and CEO Chris Womack, Atlanta Department of Transportation Commissioner Josh Rowan and others joined Mayor Bottoms in celebrating the new “One Atlanta—Light Up the Night” initiative. It will upgrade right-of-way lighting on over 3,100 Atlanta roads across more than 100 neighborhoods, officials stated in a press release.

The initiative is also expected to reduce the city's energy usage by up to 40%, while lowering Atlanta's annual carbon footprint by up to 2,000 tons. Safer roads and more efficient energy usage are just the beginning, however.

Mayor Bottoms also claimed the initiative may also reduce crime by up to 20% in certain areas.

“Light Up the Night is anticipated to significantly reduce crime by up to 20%, as well as traffic accidents, furthering our administration’s mission to build safe, welcoming and thriving communities in Atlanta,” Mayor Bottoms said in a press release. “Thank you to Georgia Power for their investment to improve safety and visibility throughout the city.”

The Atlanta Department of Transportation and Georgia Power hope to complete the initiative's 10,000 light installations by the end of 2022. Atlanta Department of Transportation Commissioner Josh Rowan said that the initiative is a step forward towards the City of Atlanta’s Vision Zero goal, a plan to eliminate traffic fatalities and injuries throughout the city.