ATLANTA -- A group of local students held a vigil Saturday night to honor the victims of the recent Santa Fe High School and Mount Zion High School shootings.
The Georgia Student Alliance for Social Justice sponsored the event downtown at the Central Presbyterian Church, across from the state capitol.
Police have arrested two people connected to a shooting outside Mount Zion High School Friday night that left one woman dead.
Meanwhile, the nation is still reeling from the mass shooting at Santa Fe High School that left at least 10 dead and 10 more wounded.
