Victims of Ukrainian train bombing remembered at Midtown MARTA station

High school students placed 300 donated shoes outside the Midtown MARTA station to remember the 148 people killed or injured during the attack.

ATLANTA — A group of high school students organized an event Sunday at the Midtown MARTA station to bring attention to the Ukrainians who lost their lives during the Kramatorsk train bombing.

Those with Atlanta Students for Ukraine placed 300 donated shoes outside the station to remember the 148 people killed or injured during the attack.

Several people from Ukraine, as well as local Ukrainian relief organizations, attended the event with yellow and blue flags in hand. They asked the Atlanta community to support the people of Ukraine.

“Having this event really spreads the conversation deeper of everything that’s happening in Ukraine. Obviously, we’re having conversations with our families, and our communities, and our schools talking about it," Hannah Silver, a committee member with Atlanta Students for Ukraine said.

Meanwhile, Anna Solovei, herself from Ukraine, explained how her mom escaped the war. Solovei rescued her from Poland.

“My mom, when the war started, she was in Kiev, and we were really afraid at the very beginning," she said. "I think the defense of Kiev was a really heroic chapter of the war.”

All of the shoes will be donated to the non-profit organization Soles4Souls.