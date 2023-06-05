City of Atlanta launches annual Summer Food Program

The program provides meals to children in low-income areas during summer break.

ATLANTA — Families who may be concerned about making their grocery bill during the summer can turn to a city resource to help keep their children fed.

While school is out, children will be able to turn to Atlanta's Summer Food Program.

The initiative is a partnership between the Department of Parks and Recreation and the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning's Bright from the Start program. The partnership provides nutritious meals to children in low-income areas during the summer months. Meals are provided at participating recreation centers in Atlanta.

The food program kicks off June 5, 2023, and ends July 29, 2023. The Atlanta-based project serves breakfast and lunch onsite to school-aged children up to age 18.

Children who are enrolled in Camp Best Friends participate in the Summer Food Program automatically. To provide greater accessibility for families without transportation, the Summer Food Program will continue the Mobile Feeding Program on Wheels as well.