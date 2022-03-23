Calling all volunteers | Here's how to join the Chattahoochee River community clean-up event

The annual event is happening Saturday.

ATLANTA — Atlanta city leaders are calling on people to come "sweep the Hooch" this weekend.

City officials will join Chattahoochee Riverkeeper Jason Ulseth for the annual “Sweep the Hooch” event on Saturday.

People are encouraged to arrive before 10:30 a.m. to assist in the cleanup effort. The event is a watershed-wide initiative that typically sees hundreds of volunteers at several parks and access points along Georgia's famed river.

Sweep the Hooch will start at the Proctor Creek/Grove Park Recreation Center at 750 Francis Place NW.

“Keeping our watershed clean today and into the future is a priority for the city,” Mayor Dickens said in a news release. “I am happy to do my part and join Council member Hillis to ‘Sweep the Hooch.’ Thank you to the entire Chattahoochee Riverkeeper team for their work in keeping the Chattahoochee and its watershed safe and clean for generations to come.”

The community-led effort comes with a renewed push as the coronavirus pandemic is appearing to subside and people are turning to the river for activities as Georgia sees warmer days.

Cleanup efforts can expand in the coming years as the Chattahoochee RiverLands is on track to become Georgia's defining public space, according to the Trust for Public Land's vision.

Trust for Public Land, along with the City of Atlanta and other partners are working on a project that would create a 52-mile corridor network of greenways and parks in an effort to reunite the river with the metro.