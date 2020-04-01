ATLANTA — Atlanta city officials said Saturday afternoon that they plan to open an emergency warming center Saturday night in advance of expected frigid temperatures overnight.

The warming center will open at 8 p.m. on Saturday, January 4 and remain open through the morning of Sunday, January 5.

The center is located in the Old Adamsville Recreation Center at 3404 Delmar Lane, N.W., Atlanta 30331.

Transportation to the warming center will be provided from Gateway at 275 Pryor Street, S.W., Atlanta 30303.

