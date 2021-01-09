City of Atlanta to resume some in-person services, lifts moratorium on outdoor events

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms also issued an executive order lifting the moratorium on Class A outdoor events of more than 50,000 people.

ATLANTA — The City of Atlanta announced Thursday it will reopen City Hall and other city facilities to some in-person transactional services starting Tuesday, Sept. 7.

According to a release from the mayor's office, all facilities will be required to follow Atlanta's indoor mask mandate.

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms also issued an executive order lifting the moratorium on Class A outdoor events. All events with more than 50,000 people anticipated can resume submitting applications for permits. The outdoor events will also have to follow special events COVID protocols.

The city said it will continue to monitor public health guidance from health officials and determine when public facilities will fully reopen.

Appointment-only services:

Atlanta Fire Rescue Department Stations / 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Car Seat Program - Appointment scheduling is through the coordinator William Hutchinson - 678-643-4318

Health Screening Services - Health Screenings through the main number of 404-546-7000

Department of Finance / Atlanta City Hall / 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Business License Renewal / Call 311. If referred to DOF and additional information is required, DOF will extend an invitation to complete registration in person.

Department of Grants and Community Development / Atlanta City Hall / 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Subordination Agreement Signatures and Notarization

Customers can schedule their appointment by calling 404-546-1850

Department of Watershed Management / Atlanta City Hall / 8:15 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Site development plan review - Customers can schedule their appointment by calling 404-340-6249

Department of City Planning / Atlanta City Hall / 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Open Records Review / O­ffice of Buildings at 404-865-8451 or OpenRecords-PlanningBuildings@atlantaga.gov

Walk-in services:

Department of Parks and Recreation / 160 Trinity Ave. / 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Arborist plan drop-off

Department of Finance / Atlanta City Hall / 8:15 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Payments for Permits and Licenses

Department of Watershed Management / Atlanta City Hall and 72 Marietta / 8:15 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Bill Payments and Reconciliation

Establish Accounts, Payment Plans, and Discount Requests

Department of City Planning / Atlanta City Hall / 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Express Permitting

Permits for Residential Additions / alterations < 1,500 sq. ft.

Department of Law / Atlanta City Hall / Monday through Friday 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.