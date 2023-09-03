Chase, shooting involving law enforcement ends on I-20

It happened in the westbound lanes before Wesley Chapel Road.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A chase and shooting involving an aggravated assault suspect and law enforcement ended on Interstate 20 Thursday morning.

All lanes were blocked on I-20 near Wesley Chapel Road around 10:30 a.m. However, three lanes now appear to be open and traffic is moving again.

The Rockdale County sheriff's office said there are no reports of any fatalities and added that the suspect is going to the hospital.

It is unknown at this point who shot who and if the officer involved was hurt.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.