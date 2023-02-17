Atlanta traffic updates | Wet roads lead to major wrecks

Look out for these red alerts as you head out on the road.

ATLANTA — Heavy rain is moving through parts of metro Atlanta Friday morning, sparking trouble for morning commuters.

That means we could see localized flooding in some places, including roadways, as well as slippery conditions that lead to wrecks.

Latest updates

6:23 a.m. | Wreck spotted on I-75 southbound at Highway 5, slowing conditions through Marietta.

WRECK: I-75 SB at Hwy 5 slows your roll through Marietta. #11alive pic.twitter.com/2pmaeEDQ2x — TrafficTrackers (@11AliveTraffic) February 17, 2023

6:05 a.m. | A wreck on I-285 westbound at Riverdale Road is blocking two center lanes.

WRECK: I-285 WB at Riverdale Road sits in the two center lanes. #11alive pic.twitter.com/2ww2Aa1XWN — TrafficTrackers (@11AliveTraffic) February 17, 2023

5:32 a.m. | A HERO truck has pulled the tractor trailer back onto the roadway, opening up all lanes on I-75 southbound.

TRAFFIC RED ALERT: Good News/Bad News. The tractor trailer has been moved off to the right I-75 SB past Hwy 92, traffic still nasty but slowly recovering. Hwy 41 still a good alternate. #11alive pic.twitter.com/nCO3AYIroK — TrafficTrackers (@11AliveTraffic) February 17, 2023

5:10 a.m. | All lanes are blocked due to an overturned car on I-20 eastbound before Moreland Avenue. Drivers are encouraged to use Memorial Drive leaving East Atlanta.

RED ALERT: ALL lanes blocked with an overturned car I-20 EB before Moreland Avenue use Memorial Drive leaving East Atlanta #11alive pic.twitter.com/IACCNBSkzq — TrafficTrackers (@11AliveTraffic) February 17, 2023

4:38 a.m. | Tractor trailer off the road, I-75 SB past Hwy 92 with only a far left lane open.

Traffic Alert: Tractor trailer off the road, I-75 SB past Hwy 92 with only a far left lane open. No major delays but if it stays out there traffic will be a nightmare. Hwy 41 will be the alternate. #11alive pic.twitter.com/Wb6dpHE3Y2 — TrafficTrackers (@11AliveTraffic) February 17, 2023