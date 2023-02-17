Atlanta traffic updates | Wet roads lead to major wrecks

ATLANTA — Heavy rain is moving through parts of metro Atlanta Friday morning, sparking trouble for morning commuters.
That means we could see localized flooding in some places, including roadways, as well as slippery conditions that lead to wrecks.
Latest updates
6:23 a.m. | Wreck spotted on I-75 southbound at Highway 5, slowing conditions through Marietta.
6:05 a.m. | A wreck on I-285 westbound at Riverdale Road is blocking two center lanes.
5:32 a.m. | A HERO truck has pulled the tractor trailer back onto the roadway, opening up all lanes on I-75 southbound.
5:10 a.m. | All lanes are blocked due to an overturned car on I-20 eastbound before Moreland Avenue. Drivers are encouraged to use Memorial Drive leaving East Atlanta.
4:38 a.m. | Tractor trailer off the road, I-75 SB past Hwy 92 with only a far left lane open.
