Atlanta trailblazer Xernona Clayton honored with downtown statue

ATLANTA — A new statue honoring an Atlanta civil rights icon and women's rights trailblazer was unveiled Downtown on Wednesday.

Xernona Clayton, a Civil Rights Movement luminary, broadcast TV pioneer and philanthropist will be honored with the statue. On International Women's Day, it unveils at the corner of West Peachtree and Simpson Street, an area already designated as Xernona Clayton Plaza.

The 8-foot statue will "serve as a special reminder of the invaluable contributions Xernona Clayton has made to the city of Atlanta, the state of Georgia, and the world," according to the committee that worked for its placement.

Clayton, 92, got her footing in the Civil Rights Movement with the Southern Christian Leadership Conference in the mid-60s, working with Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and traveling extensively with Corretta Scott King.

In 1967, she became the first Black person with her own television show in the South, and she later worked for Turner Broadcasting for three decades - rising to the company's executive ranks.

Xenona Clayton Plaza was dedicated in 2011, and she has been the recipient of numerous other awards and tributes.

Her philanthropy includes creating the Trumpet Awards to commemorate Black humanitarian achievements as well as accomplishments in media and the arts.