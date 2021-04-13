x
Atlanta Police pay tribute to fallen Capitol Police officer as casket passes through airport

Billy Evans will be laid to rest in his native Massachusetts on Thursday.

Atlanta officers paid tribute to D.C. Capitol Police officer Billy Evans, who was killed in a car-ramming attack at the Capitol earlier this month, as his casket passed through Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on Wednesday.

The Atlanta Police Department shared photos of the casket traveling through the airport complex. A Facebook post by the department said:

"The City of Atlanta Police Department's  Motorcycle Unit had the honor to escort Capitol Police Officer Billy Evans today at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport as he begins his journey to his final resting place. Keeping the family of Officer Evans in our thoughts and prayers. May he rest in eternal peace."

Credit: Atlanta Police Department
President Joe Biden and other political figures paid tribute to Evans and his family in a memorial service at the Capitol in D.C. on Monday, and the veteran officer will be remembered with a funeral service on Thursday in his native Massachusetts.

"Your son, your husband, your brother, your dad was a hero," President Biden told Evans' family at the memorial on Monday.

