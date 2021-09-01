Atlanta United partners with organization to co-raise future service dog

The adorable 12-week old black Labrador Retriever puppy is named "King." He will be trained and given to a disabled veteran or first responder with disabilities.

ATLANTA — Atlanta United has a new member on the team, but this one has four legs!

King, a 12-week old black Labrador Retriever, will be living in the Atlanta area for the next 16 to 18 months. The team is co-raising the puppy through a partnership with America’s VetDogs — a New York-based nonprofit organization that provides service dogs to veterans, active-duty service members and first responders with disabilities.

The club held a vote on its website to choose the future service dog's name.

“We are excited to continue our partnership with America’s VetDogs and reach our goal of improving the life of a veteran through this excellent program,” Atlanta United President Darren Eales said in a statement.

According to a statement from the organization, after staying in the Atlanta area for the next year, King will make his way back to the America's VetDogs campus in New York, where he will start his advanced service dog training with a certified service dog instructor.

King will be matched and placed with a veteran or first responder with disabilities when his training is complete. His new owner will be granted King's companion ship and service with no charge.

“Supporting our military is a foundational part of the club and the Blank Family of Businesses and successfully placing King with a veteran or first responder would be a privilege. We look forward to introducing King to our fans, giving them the opportunity to engage with him and educating the public about service dogs and the ways we can all support the veteran community," King said.

John Miller, president and CEO of America’s VetDogs, said in a statement that partnering with the football club helps make a well-socialized puppy, which in turn, will have fewer adjustments to make when he returns for advanced service dog training.

The football club posted an adorable "welcome" video of King's arrival to the field on Twitter.

This is the second dog Atlanta United has helped raise. Spike spent time in Atlanta before he was paired with a member of the military.