How Atlanta United fan clubs turned a game into a protest

Several Atlanta United fan clubs marched from a parking lot to protest Roe v. Wade's reversal.

ATLANTA — Soccer was not the main focus of Atlanta United's match-up against Austin Saturday.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium was just one of the locations in Atlanta that served as the backdrop for reproductive rights advocates, with the stadium a symbol of where soccer fans and pro-choice believers intersect.

People made their voices heard in several protests across Georgia's capital and showed disagreement with the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to reverse the 1973 landmark Roe v. Wade ruling to send abortion rights back to the states.

Two different groups rallied for the right to choose at two different locations, but they both had the same message of believing those with uteruses should be able to make their own reproductive decisions.

“The women were in front, and those are people that identify as women and people that are affected by this decision were leading the process and everyone else was in the back," said Myrikal Rice, a member of the Footie Mob, an Atlanta United Supporters Group.

Several Atlanta United fan clubs marched from a parking lot to Saturday's showdown at the stadium to make their point. Then thousands of them held up signs and had a moment of silence during the game.

“We hope that this protest (shows) the fans are affected by this decision and show that we are in unity," Rice said.

“Inside we are planning to spend the first 7 minutes and 30 seconds of the match in total silence with no chants, no drums, none of the normal hype stuff we do," said Sarah Dempster, a member of the Resurgence Club.

Atlanta United fans Rice and Dempster hope the banners at the game and silence from the normally boisterous group send a clear message.

“We hope that this shows that we are here to affirm every person's right to reproductive choice. Decisions about their own body and their own health without the government telling them what they can do," Dempster said.

Beyond the Benz, a group of abortion-rights advocates marched outside the Georgia State Capitol earlier in the day as well.

“I’m out here today to support women such as myself, my nieces, my mom," Kiara Bradix said.

Protestor Bradix believes she should be able to decide when to have children.

“This is all women’s issue. If you are a woman with a uterus, this is as much your issue as a white woman, a Black woman, Hispanic," Bradix said.

Joan Coles came out to protest the highest court's decision and Georgia's heartbeat law, which would ban abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, usually around six weeks. Legal experts believe the law is likely to take effect, but it's still caught up in the courts.

“I’m outraged about the heartbeat bill and the fact that Kemp is trying to stop women from getting an abortion before most women even know that they’re pregnant," Coles said.