Atlanta animal shelters using facial recognition to help find lost pets

Petco Love Lost is a searchable national database that uses facial recognition technology to make finding lost pets quicker and easier.

ATLANTA, Georgia — In honor of National Lost Dog and Cat Awareness Day, LifeLine Animal Project has partnered with Petco Love, formerly known as the Petco Foundation, to help reunite Atlanta’s lost pets with their families, according to a press release from the organization.

Petco Love Lost is a new, searchable national database that uses patented facial recognition technology to make finding lost pets quicker and easier.

“We are thrilled that Petco Love Lost has rolled out pet facial recognition technology nationwide and proud to be a partner,” said LifeLine CEO Rebecca Guinn.

According to the release, uploaded photos of a missing dog or cat are immediately scanned to determine whether the lost pet is at a participating shelter or with a neighbor in the community.

The organization said Fulton County Animal Services and DeKalb County Animal Services have already begun using the simple-to-use technology.

“We know that one in three pets goes missing in their lifetime, an estimated 10 million pets each year, and we’re not ok with that,” said Susanne Kogut the president of Petco Love. “That gives us 10 million reasons why we created Petco Love Lost, because we believe nothing is more important than keeping people and pets together for a lifetime of love."