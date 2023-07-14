Atlanta VA hospital experiences problems with air conditioning unit amid record-breaking heat

The issue happened on Thursday at Atlanta's VA Medical Center, which is located on Clairmont Road.

The issue happened on Thursday at Atlanta's VA Medical Center, which is located on Clairmont Road in the northeast part of the city. Officials cited that temperatures and the expansion of the department caused the existing HVAC system to break down.

The center added that they have since provided portable cooling units around the facility to bring relief to patients and staff.

It will also add an additional cooling system in the building to help the strain on the existing unit.

Officials with the hospital released a full statement on the issue below:

